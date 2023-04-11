Women Empowerment Is BJP Govt's Priority: CM Dhami

Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the "mother power" of the state is increasing the honour and pride of the state with its ability and efficiency.

"Our women power is also fulfilling the responsibility of taking forward the rich and glorious tradition of the state. Our culture has a tradition of worshiping goddesses along with the worship of Ardhanarishwar," he said.

Participating in the state working committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha, Uttarakhand at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh on Monday, the Chief Minister described women power as a superpower and said, "In Indian culture, women are the overall presiding deity of creation, because women are the source of creative power. Along with being a symbol, they are conductors of culture and traditions and since ancient times, women have been enjoying a very high position in Indian culture."

The Chief Minister said,"Many women like Rani Laxmibai, Jijabai, Ahilyabai Holkar and Sati Savitri worked to prove this from time to time with the help of their ability. Mother's place has been considered the best in our cultural heritage."

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, today India is returning to its ancient thought culture," he said.

He said that today the country is talking about women's leadership by moving ahead of women's development. He said that all of you women workers have a huge responsibility of representing half the population of the state, and you also have the important responsibility of taking forward the rich and glorious tradition of our country and the state. Our government has done unprecedented work for the welfare of women.

The Chief Minister said that we have immense achievements and plans and it is the responsibility of Mahila Morcha to reach every sister regarding these achievements and plans. He said, "Mahila Morcha is continuously playing a leading role in party's programs as well as constructive and social works and she has full faith that Mahila Morcha will do even more important work in the coming times. Women's power is the superpower, so when all you enthusiastic workers of Mahila Morcha will make door-to-door contact, the public's faith in us will be stronger."

The Chief Minister said, "Our women power has made itself self-reliant through its actions, self-confidence and self-confidence. He has not only taken himself forward but has also done the work of taking the country and the society forward and taking it to a new level."

He said that when the cooperation and contribution of women in the country increases in every field, then the development of the country is ensured. After all, this is our dream of New India, where women are empowered, strong and are equal partners in the overall development of the country." The Chief Minister said that for the first time after independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of changing the agenda of politics. "Women empowerment has always been on priority in the policies of the present government. It is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who by ending the evil practice of triple talaq inspired the Muslim women who have been facing the brunt of this evil practice for years to live with dignity," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "From financial inclusion to social security, from quality healthcare to housing, from education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to keep our women power at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with more enthusiasm in the times to come. Ujjwala Yojana, tap water in every house, construction of toilets, all these works are examples of this." —ANI