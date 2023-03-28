Why Atiq Ahmad's Family Is Most 'Wanted' In UP?

Lucknow: The family of mafia-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed, is undoubtedly the most wanted and 'decorated' one in Uttar Pradesh.

Among themselves, the family members have 165 criminal cases registered against them in various police stations in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad has 100 cases registered in his name - a record that is matched by SP leader Mohd Azam Khan. Of these, 50 cases are under trial, in 12 others, he has got acquittal, while the then Samajwadi Party government had withdrawn two cases in 2004.

A senior police officer said that in other cases, cross-examination of witnesses is awaited.

Atiq's brother Ashraf has 53 cases in his name. He has been acquitted in one while others are under trial. Atiq's sons have eight cases against them -- seven of them are under trial while one is still being probed by the police. Atiq's wife Shaista has four cases against her. Additional DG (prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey said that in 12 cases against Atiq Ahmed, charges are to be framed. For this, the joint director of prosecution has been asked to expedite such cases.

The two cases were withdrawn by the then SP government in June 2004.

A senior prosecution officer said that both the cases were registered in Prayagraj - one of dacoity, robbery in Civil Lines police station under the Gangsters Act while the other case was registered in Shahganj police station under the charges of rioting and the Gangsters Act. Atiq's brother Ashraf was acquitted in one case of 1992 rioting on January 4, 2000, while other 52 cases are under trial.

Three cases are under trial in which Atiq's wife Shaista is yet to make an appearance while in one case, investigation by the police is pending.

Charges have been framed in two cases of Atiq's son Ali Ahmed, who has five cases in all - one is under investigation, while two others are under trial. Similarly, a case against Atiq's other son Umar Ahmed is pending in a CBI court, and one is under investigation by the police. Atiq's other son Asad has one case which is pending investigation by the police. —IANS