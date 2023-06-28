Why are Hindus tried every time, asks HC during 'Adipurush' film ban hearing

Lucknow: On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court voiced its disapproval of the film "Adipurush," which features several controversial depictions of figures from the Ramayana mythology.

The Lucknow bench issued a notice to the film's Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir after granting an application for his impleadment while hearing petitions seeking a ban on the film.

The bench did not agree with the argument that the film's opening disclaimer makes it apparent that it is not based on the Ramayana.—Inputs from Agencies