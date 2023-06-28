    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Why are Hindus tried every time, asks HC during 'Adipurush' film ban hearing

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    June28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Lucknow: On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court voiced its disapproval of the film "Adipurush," which features several controversial depictions of figures from the Ramayana mythology.

    The Lucknow bench issued a notice to the film's Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir after granting an application for his impleadment while hearing petitions seeking a ban on the film.

    The bench did not agree with the argument that the film's opening disclaimer makes it apparent that it is not based on the Ramayana.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Allahabad High Court disapproval Adipurush film ban
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

      Copyright © thehawk.in