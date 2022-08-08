Westlife's richest member is Kian Egan!

Los Angeles: Pop group Westlife member Kian Egan is said to be the richest member of the band and lives in a stunning mansion.

The Irish five-piece band is currently playing to packed-out audiences on their Wild Dreams tour, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 42-year-old is said to be having a staggering $2,29,54,185 (£19 million) net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth - and his palatial pad is a sight to behold, reports mirror.co.uk.

According to Indian rupees, his net worth is said to be over Rs 182 crore.

The singer lives in Sligo, Ireland with his wife, former Hollyoaks star Jodi Albert, and their three boys, Koa, Zeke and Cobi. Nestled beside the ocean, the stunning property has gorgeous sea views and easy access to the beach, reports mirror.co.uk.

The family is said to enjoy swimming in the sea as well as surfing together with Jodi's Instagram page full of pics of her boys with their surfboards.

The plush pad features a grand entrance and is reportedly set up for entertaining with a piano where guests can gather to sing their hearts out.

Speaking of his reason to settle in Sligo, Kian told the Irish Independent: "I suppose as the years went on and we got married and started having children and talked about the idea of where they would group up and what type of lifestyle we wanted them to have, it just felt like no matter where we went in the world, Strandhill was the place for us.

"As I got older and we had children, I just really wanted to be part of a community and I wanted my children to feel like they're part of a community because I travelled so much as a kid working that finding that place where you belong was a weird thing to me".

Before finding fame with Westlife, Kian was in a rock band called Skrod, reports mirror.co.uk.

However, when he met Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, and Nicky Byrne, the singer achieved star status after their debut single topped the charts in 1999.

—IANS



