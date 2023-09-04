We used public money to help whoever needs it, Khattar tells Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday took a jibe at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over freebie politics by saying, “he used the public money to help whoever needs it”.

Khattar’s reaction came a day after Kejriwal said the BJP gave undue benefits to certain corporate.

“I use public money for the needs of the needy people and for the works needed by the public. We help whoever needs it,” Khattar said in a post on X.

“I also give facilities to the people and also respect their self-respect. By calling public money as free and thinking it as free, I neither distribute nor spend it on myself like AAP,” he wrote.

“You stay engaged on Twitter/X, I have to do more works of public interest,” added Khattar.

—IANS