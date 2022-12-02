Warrants issued against 16 to prevent Hanuman Chalisa call at Mathura's Shahi Eidgah

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): The Mathura municipal magistrate has issued bailable warrants against 16 individuals associated with the group in order to foil a call by a Hindu organisation to recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Shahi Eidgah mosque on December 6.

No permission has been requested by any organisation, according to Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Martand Prakash Singh, and complaints have already been filed against two people for attempting to gather a throng for the event.

The Hanuman Chalisa will be recited on December 6 at the mosque next to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, which is thought to be the location of Lord Krishna's birth. This was requested by the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) last month.

Rajyashree Bose Chaudhary, president of ABHM, had stated, "The occasion will occur on December 6. At Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the Hanuman Chalisa will be recited in silence between 12 and 12.30 p.m."

Approximately thirty persons have already received notices of obligation, according to Sanjay Kumar Pandey, SHO of the Govind Nagar police station. When an executive magistrate gives someone a show cause notice and a surety bond because they may disrupt the peace, this is known as being bound by the notice.

"The court of the city magistrate has issued bailable warrants to those who did not answer and provide the necessary surety bond. warrants have been issued for sixteen individuals "said he.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary criticised the police action and stated, "We have organised a tranquil gathering. Therefore, there is no need for police to get involved because we will pray there."

13.37 acres are at issue in the present litigation, which the petitioners assert belonged to Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.

(Inputs from Agencies)