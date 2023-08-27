Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

Bengaluru: On Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) issued a graph depicting the range of lunar surface temperatures, and a top scientist at ISRO remarked on his or her amazement at the high readings.

The ChaSTE instrument on board the Vikram Lander has made its initial observations. An update from ISRO on the social media site 'X' explains that the ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) is measuring the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole to learn more about the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface.—Inputs from Agenciie