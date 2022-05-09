Vijay Deverakonda's birthday: Samantha, Ananya shower love

As Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on Monday, his co-stars Samantha Prabhu and Ananya Panday took to social media to pen heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy.

MUMBAI : Samantha dropped an adorable picture with Vijay and wrote, “Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda.You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless.”

Samantha has worked with Vijay in the 2018 film Mahanati — Nag Ashwin’s biopic of actor Savitri. The two are now reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana.

On the other hand, Ananya, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the boxing drama ‘Liger’, posted a sunkissed selfie with him and extended her love-filled greetings to him.

“Happiest birthday. Let’s kill it this year. All my love always,” she captioned the post.

Vijay and Ananya’s ‘Liger’ is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The project will be the first “pan-India” film in Vijay’s career. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 25 this year—ANI