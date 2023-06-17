Vietnamese defence minister begins two-day India visit on Sunday

New Delhi: On Monday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, to discuss strengthening defence ties between the two countries and assessing the situation in the South China Sea, an area where Chinese aggression has been on the rise.

On Sunday, the Vietnamese minister of defence will arrive in India for a two-day trip.

The Indian Ministry of Defence has announced that on June 19, the visiting dignitary will meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to discuss expanding defence ties between the two countries.—Inputs from Agencies