Veteran actor Ranjeet is overjoyed with son Jeeva's Bollywood debut 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Mumbai (The Hawk): Veteran actor Ranjeet, who is renowned for giving unforgettable performances as a villain in films from the 1970s and 1980s, is delighted that his son Jeeva will soon make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming Vicky Kaushal film "Govinda Naam Mera."

The actor posted a picture of his kid Jeeva's character poster from his son's first movie on Instagram. "Ab mera beta, Govinda ke bade issue ka beta," was the description he used when posting the image. Jeeva's response to this was hilarious: "Never be concerned, @ranjeetthegoli! I guarantee that you will always have me as a problem. Exclusively."

Jeeva expressed excitement on his Bollywood debut "It seems strange. This really is taking place. With some of the best performers our business has to offer, "Govinda Naam Mera" is a fantastic show for everyone to enjoy. Being a part of a Shashank Kaithan-directed film for a Dharma Production is an unbelievable blessing. I will always be grateful for the opportunity this voyage allowed me to learn priceless lessons from the greatest in our field."

"All I can say is that I never imagined having to play a role like that, much less as my debut. You can learn more if you simply wait till December 16 "He added:

On December 16, Disney + Hotstar will begin streaming the Shashank Kaithan-directed movie, which also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

