Uttarakhand Tiger Cub Goes Missing In Nainital Forest Division

Dehradun: A tiger cub has gone missing from Bhowali range of Nainital forest division, officials said on Monday.

It was last seen around 20 days ago between Thapli Mehar and Chunautiya villages in the range spread over 354 hectares, they said. Camera traps were installed in the area afterwards but they have not yet spotted the tiger cub, Nainital DFO Chandra Shekhar Joshi said.

It is likely that the tiger cub got separated from its family, strayed into Bhowali range from the neighbouring Marora range which is considered a very suitable habitat for tigers and then went back, he said. However, the entire range is under surveillance and villagers in the area have been alerted, Joshi said. —PTI