Uttarakhand Police Starts Crackdown On Drug Peddlers In Dehradun

Dehradun: Dehradun police has started a crackdown on drug peddlers in the city under the 'Drug-Free Devbhoomi 2025' campaign, said an official.

"Under the Drug-Free Devbhoomi 2025 campaign of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Dehradun police has taken action against drug smugglers in various police stations," Ajay Singh, SSP Dehradun told ANI.

"Instructions have been given to all the police station heads to prepare the history sheets of drug smugglers in their respective police stations," the SSP added.

SSP Singh said that as part of the crackdown, one person has been arrested with ten kilos of ganja in Rishikesh and two drug smugglers have been arrested with one kilo of hashish in the Raipur police station area. He further said that one accused had been arrested with 9.75 grams of smack in the Doiwala police station area and one accused had been arrested with 155 grams of charas in Vikas Nagar. —ANI