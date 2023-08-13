Uttarakhand CM Plants Saplings At Guchhu Pani Under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday planted saplings at Guchhu Pani (Rovers Cave) in Dehradun under the program 'Salute to the Heroes' organised under the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign.

The 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently during the broadcast of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. The campaign, which started on August 9 and will end on August 30, 2023, will include programs to be organized at the village and block level, local urban bodies as well as at the state and national level.

In this campaign, various programs will be organized across the country to remember the heroes. Shilaphalakam (memorial plaque) will be installed in the village panchayats in his memory. This campaign is the concluding program of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched on March 12, 2021, and witnessed massive public participation with over two lakh events across the country.

The campaign will include events such as the installation of Shilaphalakam dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces, as well as initiatives such as ‘Panch Prana Sankalp’, ‘Vasudha Vandan’, ‘Veeron Ka Vandan’, which will salute the heroic sacrifices of our bravehearts. Shilaphalakams or memorial plaques saluting the spirit of sacrifice of local heroes of village, panchayat, block, town, city, municipality etc. are to be installed in urban and rural areas. It will carry the message of the Prime Minister along with the names of those people belonging to that region who have laid down their lives for the country.

To make 'Amrit Vatika' in Delhi, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be carried out by taking soil from every corner of the country in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will be a symbol of commitment towards 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. —ANI