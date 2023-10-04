US: 'Multiple victims' confirmed after active shooter situation at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Washington, DC [US]: An 'active shooter situation' has been reported at the Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night (local time), with 'multiple victims' being confirmed, CNN reported citing Baltimore police officials.

Following the incident, the police have asked everyone to shelter in place.

According to CNN, the glass of one of the building's upper-floor windows appears to have been broken following the incident. According to Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department, there was a "preliminary report of four individuals shot" somewhere on the campus.

Police and the university, a small HBCU in northeast Baltimore, have both advised students to stay indoors and stay away from the area. Additionally, they have requested that worried student families stay away from the campus area.

“Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” the university said in a notice on its website. Police said they were responding to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

According to ATF Baltimore, its agents are helping the police respond to the shooting.

Further details awaited.

—ANI