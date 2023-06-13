US firms have advanced India and are eager to do more: Atul Keshap

Washington: The leader of a prominent American business advocacy group has stated that American corporations have made significant contributions to India's progress and are prepared to provide more.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Official State visit to the United States on June 22, US India Business Council (USIBC) president Atul Keshap told an audience of top American corporate leaders at the annual India Ideas Summit here that American companies support India's ambitions and align with its national interests.

Our businesses have made significant contributions to India's development, and they are prepared to make even more. We recognise the difficulties and stand prepared to adjust, pay attention, and react.—Inputs from Agencies