US Dodges Queries on Pakistan's Consultation with Washington Before Striking Iran

US Evades Confirmation on Prior Consultation with Pakistan over Iran Strikes. Tensions Rise as State Department Urges Restraint Amidst Escalation Concerns.

Washington, DC (US): In response to questions about whether Pakistan consulted with the US before launching retaliatory air strikes on Iran, the US government evaded the issue during a Thursday press briefing. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller neither confirmed nor denied reports of prior consultations, stating, "I do not have any private conversations to read out." Miller expressed US concern over escalating tensions in the region and called for restraint from all parties involved. Despite acknowledging Pakistan's government statements on the importance of cooperative relations with neighbors, he emphasized the need to avoid escalation. Miller also criticized Iran, labeling it a major funder of Hezbollah and a principal supporter of Hamas. The US is closely monitoring the situation between Iran and Pakistan, urging restraint and expressing a commitment to hold Iran accountable while maintaining Pakistan's status as a major non-NATO ally. US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby emphasized a cautious approach, stating that the US does not want to see escalation and is closely monitoring the situation.

