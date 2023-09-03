    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams into pick-up van

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Pilibhit (UP): Four persons have died and two are seriously injured in a collision between a car and a pick-up van on the Pilibhit-Sitapur highway.

    The accident took place on Sunday morning and the deceased include three women. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

    The passengers belonged to the same family and were on their way to Nainital for a holiday.

    According to reports, the accident took place when the driver of the car, Abdullah, fell asleep.

    The deceased have been identified as Abdullah, Batool, Mariyam and Sayma.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to prove necessary help to the survivors and families.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Highway accident Family tragedy news Abdullah Batool Mariyam Sayma Pilibhit-Sitapur highway Yogi Adityanath
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in