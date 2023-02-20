UP Govt Provides Skilled Birth Attendant Training To Bring Down Maternal Mortality Rate

Lucknow: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has given the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to district hospitals in Uttar Pradesh in recognition of the high standards of quality and performance maintained by these institutions.

The development has come as a result of the efforts of the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government for improving the medical services here.

According to an official statement, there has been rapid improvement in the health services in UP in the last six years, as a result of which the state's district hospitals are getting first place in the whole country on the basis of National Quality Assurance (NQA).

Moreover, the UP government is also giving Skilled Birth Attendant (SBA) training on war footing to improve and enhance the quality of health services.

Recently, 81 medical units in 46 districts, including 43 district level, 16 community health centres and 22 primary health centres, have been awarded National Quality Assurance Certificate by the Ministry of Medical Health and Family Welfare for providing quality health services to the district hospitals of the state.

In addition, the state government has also issued various guidelines for other medical units of the state to obtain NQA certificates. "Along with this, a huge budget has also been allocated for various improvements in these medical units so that all the medical units of the state can meet the National Quality Assurance Standard standards," it added.

As per the statement, CM Yogi had instructed the higher officials to provide quality treatment to the 25 crore population of the state in government hospitals at zero pocket cost so that the people do not turn to private hospitals. "Along with this, with improvement in maternal and child health in various medical units of the state, Lakshya and Smile certification program is being conducted on a war footing," it said further. Meanwhile, the state government is also providing Skilled Birth Attendant (SBA) training to increase the capacity of Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), staff nurse, AYUSH women doctors posted at the delivery centres of the state aimed at providing 100 per cent safe delivery facilities to pregnant women in the state and to reduce the maternal-infant mortality rate.

The main aim of the SBA training is to bring down the maternal mortality rate per lakh deliveries from 167 to 70 by the year 2030 as per the National Family Health Survey-5.

"Similarly, the neonatal mortality rate (per one thousand live births) is 28, which has been targeted to be brought down to 12 by the year 2030. Through SBA training, the Yogi government aims to increase the knowledge and skills of the health workers deployed to facilitate 100 per cent safe delivery to pregnant women, to deal with problems before and after delivery. During the training, the staff is also being informed about active management of third stage of labor so that infection can be completely prevented. About 5000 ANMs, LHVs, staff nurses and Ayush women doctors are being given SBA training in the state," it said.

—ANI