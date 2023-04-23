UP Doctors Suspended Due To Unethical Activities, Complaint Of Negligence

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken action against two doctors who were allegedly involved in "unethical activities" including black marketing of medicines, state Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Friday.

The Deputy Chief Minister warned of stringent actions against those who work against the rules.

The two doctors against whom action was taken include Dr Anil Kumar Sharma, posted as Chief Medical Superintendent in Jaunpur and Dr Ramsharan, posted at Chitrakoot's Primary Health Center Kho.

Sharma has been accused of negligence in discharge of duties while in office, black marketing of medicines. He was dismissed for the same.

"Some serious complaints like indecent behavior with women workers were also received. After receiving the complaint, the accused doctor was attached to the Directorate General of Medical and Health. After investigation, the committee found the allegations correct. After this Dr. Anil Kumar Sharma has been dismissed with immediate effect," an official statement said. Ramsharan, the other accused was accused of involvement in unethical activities.

"This is tarnishing the image of the department. After receiving the complaint, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has suspended the doctor. He has been immediately attached to the office of Divisional Additional Director, Chitrakoot, Boda. The Principal Secretary, Medical and Health has issued an order in this regard," the statement said.

The process of action is going on against the doctors who tarnish the image of the government. On Friday, the doctor, who was involved in other serious allegations including illegal recovery and black marketing of medicines, has been dismissed after investigation. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has bluntly said that no doctor-employee working against the rules will be spared. On the other hand, the Chitrakoot doctor involved in unethical activities has been suspended. Earlier on April 14, on the instructions of Brajesh Pathak, two hospitals in Amroha were sealed on the allegations of negligence.

The state government has also given instructions to different district administrations regarding action against hospitals indulging in negligence.

Notably, the round of action is continuously going in the health department, the government stated. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has said, "Based on the complaint of women's death due to negligence, action has been taken against two hospitals. The hospitals are namely, Hasan Nursing Home in Gajraula of Amroha district and Apollo Hospital in Dhanaura". "Both the said hospitals have been sealed and orders have been issued to investigate the matter. The investigation report will come in a week. A case is also being registered in the matter," he added.

At the same time, Dr Abhishek Biswas, who was posted on emergency duty at CHC Bikapur (Ayodhya), has been transferred taking cognizance of the case of prescription of outside medicines to the patient. Along with this, the government has also given directed the officials to seek clarification from the Superintendent of CHC. The Principal has been directed to send the report in three days in the case of assault on the Timardars in the District Medical College, Pratapgarh.

—ANI