Uorfi Javed, Sakshi Dwivedi criticise each other on 'Splitsvilla X4'

Mumbai (The Hawk): In the forthcoming episode of the dating-focused reality show MTV "Splitsvilla X4", contestants Uorfi Javed and Sakshi Dwivedi will be seen getting into a fierce dispute.

Because Sakshi makes some insensitive remarks about Uorfi's fashion choices and style statement, Uorfi is shown becoming irritated. As you can tell by pointing to her popularity, the "Bigg Boss OTT" fame also gives her back in a similar fashion.

When social media sensation Sakshi, age 20, says to Uorfi: "Take a look at how you dress.

The actress from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" responds angrily, "I know you..you're Sakshi Dwivedi correct. 70,000 likes, 1 million followers, ja jakar apana muh dekh (Go examine your face." Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the hostesses, later declare that all the girls must compete to meet the boys.

On November 12, "Splitsvilla X4" premiered. Shrea Prasad from the Fiji Islands, Kashish Ratnani, an actor-model and fashion designer, Saumya Bhandari, an architect and model, Akashlina Chandra, an influencer and entrepreneur, Uorfi Javed, a social media sensation, Hamid Barkzi, the winner of MTV Roadies 18, Rishabh Jaiswal, Amir Hossein, Honey Kamboj, and Justin D'Cruz are some of the contestants on

MTV broadcasts "Splitsvilla X4".

