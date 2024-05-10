Angelina Jolie accused of steering kids away from Brad Pitt

New Allegations Surface in Jolie-Pitt Custody Battle: Angelina Jolie Accused of Influencing Children Against Brad Pitt. Security Guard's Testimony Highlights Use of Non-Disclosure Agreements in Intensifying Legal Dispute.

Washington: In the ongoing legal saga between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, new allegations have emerged that the former may have influenced her children to "avoid" spending time with their father during visits.

These claims were detailed in court documents filed by Tony Webb, a security guard who previously worked for the former couple, as per People magazine.

Webb, who worked for Jolie from 2000 to 2020, alleged that he was contacted by a Jolie aide named Michael Vieira, who attempted to prevent two bodyguards from testifying in Jolie's custody battle with Pitt.

According to Webb's statement, Vieira asked him to dissuade the bodyguards from testifying, emphasising that they had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with Jolie.

Despite the NDAs, one of the bodyguards, Ross Foster, expressed his intention to testify about statements he allegedly overheard from Jolie, encouraging the children to avoid spending time with Pitt during custody visits, as per People magazine.



Responding to these allegations, Paul Murphy, an attorney for Angelina Jolie, dismissed Pitt's attempts to equate common NDAs with an attempt to cover up his actions.

Murphy emphasised that the case was about power and control, with Jolie seeking separation and health for the family.

In their defence, Pitt's lawyers submitted Webb's declaration to illustrate that Jolie herself had utilised NDAs in the past, undermining her objections to signing them in the context of their legal dispute over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

The legal battle between Jolie and Pitt has been marked by accusations and counter-accusations, with each party attempting to sway the court in their favour.

Pitt's lawyers accused Jolie of turning the business dispute into a sideshow about family court matters, while Jolie's lawyers suggested that Pitt feared the release of sealed documents related to their custody battle.

The allegations of Jolie allegedly encouraging the children to avoid Pitt during visits add another layer of complexity to the already contentious legal proceedings between the Hollywood exes.

—ANI