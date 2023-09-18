Under Aushman Bhava ''Sewa Pakhwada'' Comunity Outreach Center To Reach Out To All Needy Patients

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Ayushman Bhava program under Ministry of Health, Government of India has been launched by Social Outreach Cell, AIIMS Rishikesh. On this occasion, community people were made aware through various public awareness program at Community Outreach centre in Chandreshwar Nagar, Rishikesh. Under this Ayushman Bhava program NCD screening, treatment and awareness were done at the slum community of Rishikesh. Apart from that, more than hundred people were registered for Ayushman card, the awareness for organ donation, health awareness program through Nukkad Natak was also done at this occasion.

On this occasion, Executive Director Prof. Meenu Singh told that the objective of Ayushman Bhava “Seva Pakhwada” program is to provide health services to the community. Also, we have to reach out to those people who are not able to take advantage of the health related schemes run by the government. He informed that the Community Outreach Center of AIIMS will soon be connected to telemedicine service, so that patients can get health consultation and effective treatment from the expert doctors of AIIMS.

Nodal Officer, Social Outreach Cell, Dr. Santosh Kumar said that through this center, we will take measures to prevent the disease from progressing at the primary level and will also make people aware about infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases. Therefore, for this purpose, a community outreach center has been established in this area. He said that for running this center in the area, this space has been made available to the Outreach Cell of AIIMS Rishikesh by Gurvinder Saluja, founder of Maa Katyayani Mata Mandir Trust. Social Outreach Cell Nodal Officer Dr. Santosh Kumar said that under Ayushman Bhava “Seva Pakhwada”, a health camp was organized for the general public in the Outreach Centre, in which more than 70 patients were examined, treated and given free medicines. Made available. Also, nursing officers created awareness among the general public through street meetings. During this, they were given information related to the Seven Plus One program for dengue, joining the Ayushman Card Scheme for free treatment, etc.

He said that during the program, more than 100 people deprived of Ayushman Bharat scheme were given information about the documents required to make Ayushman card. The nodal officer said that in view of the increasing outbreak of dengue, under the Dengue Seven Plus One program in Chandreshwarnagar, Rishikesh area, people were given door-to-door information and the larvae of dengue mosquitoes found at some places were destroyed. Dr. Santosh said that under Ayushman Ward/Village, soon people above 30 years of age will be screened under NCD in any ward/village in collaboration with the team of State Health Department and after 100% screening, they will be given Ayushman Card. Ward/village will be declared. Dr. Pooja Bhadauria,DMS, Chief Nursing Officer Rita Sharma, DNS Vandana, Nursing Officers, ANM, Asha workers, Lab Technicians, officials of Senior Citizens Welfare with more than 100 community members were the witnesses for this program at this place.