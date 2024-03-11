UK's Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apologises for edited photograph with children

London: Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, issued an apology on social media on Monday for "any confusion" caused by an edited photograph which was issued by her office Kensington Palace on Sunday.
https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1767135566645092616?
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the message on X said, signed with a "C" meaning it was sent by Kate. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
—Reuters