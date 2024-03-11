UK's Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apologises for edited photograph with children

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Issues Public Apology for Edited Photograph Shared by Kensington Palace, Stirring Controversy and Prompting Clarification on Social Media

London: Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, issued an apology on social media on Monday for "any confusion" caused by an edited photograph which was issued by her office Kensington Palace on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1767135566645092616?

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the message on X said, signed with a "C" meaning it was sent by Kate. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

—Reuters