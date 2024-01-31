    Menu
    Two migrants found dead, 57 rescued off Greek island

    January31/ 2024
    Greece's coastguard successfully rescued 57 migrants near Lesbos amidst challenging weather conditions. Tragically, two lives were lost, with one person still missing.

    Athens: Greece rescued 57 migrants and recovered the bodies of two people, a woman and a man, close to a rocky shore on the island of Lesbos, the coastguard said on Wednesday.

    The migrants reached shore on Monday night amid bad weather and high winds in the Aegean Sea, a coastguard spokesperson said, adding that another person was also believed missing.

    Greece was at the frontline of a migrant crisis in 2015 when more than 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed from Turkey by sea. Flows dropped significantly before rising again last year.

    —Reuters

