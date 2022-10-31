Two little girls in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, choked to death

Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Police in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri at the Sharda river bank in Dhakiya village within the Bhira Kotwali boundaries reported that two young girls were killed after being buried behind a mound of loose soil.

Poonam Devi, 12 years old, and Shivani, 13 years old, were named as the deceased.

Later, the townspeople came to the aid of three additional girls—Nikki, Nayra, and Nainsi—who had also been buried beneath the rubble.

Ingrid Kotwali The bodies were given to the parents after they rejected having a post-mortem performed, according to the person in charge, Vimal Kumar Gautam.

The five girls, according to the locals, had gone to the Sharda river to get dirt so they could repair their houses.

The Sharda River is located in the community a hundred metres from where people live.

The girls all chose locations close to the river, and as they began to dig in the ground, a temporary building above them shattered and fell on the girls.

When the townspeople heard their cries, they rushed to their aid and were able to free them from the loose soil.

While four others were brought to a neighbouring primary health centre at Bijua, Poonam had died from suffocation.

During treatment, Shivani also passed away.

