Two killed, six injured in Assam road accident

Guwahati: At least two people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, officials said on Monday.



The incident occurred on Sunday night and the victims were identified as Pushpa Sarika and the driver of the vehicle whose identity is still unknown.



A police officer said that the Toyota Innova the family was riding in collided with a truck with a Haryana license plate.

Police images show the front of the truck was significantly dented in the collision, and the Innova appeared to be crushed.



The victims, according to the police, were Guwahati locals.



The injured persons were sent to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh, where three of them are said to be critical.



"There was a loud noise. When we left, a truck and an Innova vehicle were involved in an accident,” a local resident told reporters.



The area has a high accident rate and speeding is a major factor in many of the collisions that happen there, according to the police.

