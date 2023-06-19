Two buses collide in TN; 7 killed, 40 injured

Chennai: Two buses collided head-on early Monday in Melpattampakkam, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, Seven people lost their lives and 40 others injured.

Immediately after the accident happened, locals and cops rushed to the scene and took the injured people to the hospital. Senior police officers and revenue officers also rushed to the scene.

According to IANS, police sources in Cuddalore said the cause of the incident is unclear at this time and can only be determined after interviewing those involved.

M.K. Stalin, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, state opposition leader, and K. Annamalai, the state president of the BJP , all issued statements of condolence following the deaths.—Inputs from Agencies