Truckers' stir: Maharashtra seeks police intervention for smooth fuel movement

Maharashtra Government Addresses Fuel Supply Concerns Amid Protests - New Road Accident Law Sparks Truckers' Stir, Prompting Govt Intervention to Ensure Uninterrupted Distribution of Essential Petroleum Products and Avert Supply Disruptions.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has requested police to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the market amid the protest by truckers against a provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run road accident cases involving motorists.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.



The Maharashtra Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department has written a letter to all police commissioners and superintendents of police expressing concern about the stir and its affect on the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

The state level coordinator (oil industry) has requested the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department to intervene to resolve the ongoing impasse as truck drivers and petroleum product transporters were on strike in front of the Mumbai refinery on Monday, officials said.



It was observed that packed lorry drivers were on strike and not reporting to the plant due to which the operation of dispatching LPG cylinders in the market was hampered, the letter mentioned.



The same was happening with other petroleum products like petrol, diesel and kerosene, as per the letter.



Considering the affect of the strike, the Food and Civil Supply Department requested police to take necessary measures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of those products.



It also urged for appropriate action under the Essential Commodities Act against drivers and transporters for interruption of supply of petroleum products.



The Food and Civil Supply Department also expected truckers to not get involved in untoward incidents and cause law and order problems.

—PTI