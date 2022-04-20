Tripura govt to start learning initiative for students on mobile phones

Agartala: The Tripura government has come up with a special intitiative to engage students in the learning process through mobile phones, even as educational institutes across the country continue to remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a state minister said.

"Lockdown was announced in March and since then, it became uncertain when schools would reopen. So, we have decided to launch a new project -- ''Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho'' -- from June 25 for students up to class 8," Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Nath said people have mobile phones in even remote villages of the state, even if internet access or cable TV network is not available.

"Those who have Android phones can receive the study materials through WhatsApp, and others via SMS. Guardians'' phones could be used for the purpose," he said on Sunday.

As per guidelines, lessons and exercises will be sent to students on mobile phones every morning, and feedback on their performance is to be collected in the afternoon.

Nath said academic coordinators in different districts would share the content with headmasters of schools, who would engage teachers to monitor the process.

Aroud five lakh students study in 4,733 government schools in Tripura.

In April, the Tripura Education Department had launched a number of programmes for students through online classes and recorded videos streamed on cable television channels and social media. PTI