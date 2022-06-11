Trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to be out on June 20

In the poster, Taapsee’s character is seen holding the cricket bat as she prepares to step on the field with her back facing the camera.

Mumbai: The much-anticipated trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ will be unveiled on June 20. On Friday, Taapsee took social media and announced the release date of trailer.

Apart from the release date, Taapsee also dropped a poster of the film. In the poster, Taapsee’s character is seen holding the cricket bat as she prepares to step on the field with her back facing the camera. Directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is based on the life of cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who redefined the game not only in India but globally too. A few days ago, Mithali announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. Lauding Mithali, Taapsee said, “There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned.” She added,” Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to womens cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough.” ‘Shabaash Mithu’ will be out in theatres on July 15.—ANI