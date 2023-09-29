Trailer of 'Mumbai Diaries 2' out, Ridhi Dogra joins the ensemble cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries' is coming back with a new brand season.

The second season will see a return of its ensemble cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi alongside newer cast members including Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer for the upcoming season, which will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods.

Take a look at the trailer.

The trailer promises a thrilling season that raises the stakes with a devastating deluge that threatens to submerge the city of Mumbai. The staff at Bombay General Hospital once again needs to put aside their personal issues; some of which threaten to destroy them, their relationships and their very futures, to help a city survive. They will have to come to terms with past demons and present circumstances to try and stay afloat and do what they do best - save lives.

Nikkhil Advani has created the show.

Talking about it, Nikkhil said, "Mumbai Diaries is an intricately woven medical drama that explores the trials and triumphs of our frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community. After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for Mumbai Diaries 26/11, we’ve upped the stakes this season for our protagonists as they’re faced with challenges that will test them on all fronts. We’re excited to be back with yet another collaboration with Prime Video, and look forward to bringing Mumbai Diaries Season Two to viewers across the world.”

Sharing her experience working on the show, Konkana said, "Working once again on the sets of Mumbai Diaries was like coming home for me. It has always been a rewarding and joyful experience to work with Nikkhil Advani. Prime Video and Emmay Entertainment have raised the bar this time, and it is evident in this season’s narrative, as it delves deeper into the intricate web of relationships among the doctors, nurses, and staff, adding layers of intrigue and drama. What's particularly exciting for me is that my character, Chitra, undergoes significant development in this season as she comes face to face with her past. I am thankful for the love and appreciation given to the first season and look forward to sharing the next chapter with everyone.”

The season 2 will drop on October 6 on Prime Video.

—ANI