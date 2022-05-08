TN govt to promote folk, classical arts at parks, beaches

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu Official language, Tamil culture, and Archeology ministry have decided to conduct Tamil folk and classical arts at parks, beaches, and museums across the state.

In a statement on Friday, the department said that it has earmarked an amount of Rs 1 crore for the project.

Besides, a major folk art festival will be organised at Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 6 crore. While this will be in the line with the grand folk festival that was held in Chennai recently, the date and time is yet to be finalised.

Also, Rs 50 lakh has been granted for Pongal Vizha, a cultural festival on heritage folk arts to be held in Chennai and ten other districts of the state.

An amount of Rs 6 crore is earmarked for modernising teaching and improving pedagogy at music schools in the state-run by the government. Ten cave temples of the Pandya period will be protected and maintained by the state government.

The Danish fort at Tharanganmadi will also be restored at a cost of Rs 65 lakh. The fort was damaged during recent rains, the statement said. The iconic heritage building of the Government Music College, Chennai, 'Brodie Castle' will be renovated at Rs 2.80 crore—IANS



