Kabul: A suicide bombing in front of a bank killed at least three people and injured 12 others in Afghanistan's Kandahar city on Thursday, local police said

The blast mostly killed civilians who had gathered in front of the bank to withdraw cash, the Kandahar police department said in a statement.

—Reuters