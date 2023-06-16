Three Days CVP Workshop Concludes On Transformation Note

Uttarkashi (The Hawk): A three day long residential workshop on Transforming India was held at Tapovan Kutir in Uttarkashi for the teaching faculty members of Chinmaya Degree College Haridwar. A group of 27 people from the teaching fraternity attended the workshop under Chinmaya Vision program. During the workshop Team building exercise through basketball ring balancing was also held apart from brain storming sessions. On the concluding day, day time excursions to Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga darshan was organised.

Col Rakesh Sachdeva, chairman, Chinmaya education society said that the motive behind such workshops was to motivate the teachers so that they can inturn motivate the students. “We also allowed the families of faculty members to visit Uttarkashi and stay for three days so that after the sessions, faculty members could stay connected to their families,” said Sachdeva.

Swami Anukoolananda, Zonal Director CCMT cell and resident director Chimaya International School, said , “It is important to know the reason behind whatever we do in life. Because of education, the society must transform for the better but unfortunately it is not like that. Desh bhakti (Patriotism) has reduced and dosh bhakti (fault finding) amongst students has increased which needs to be checked by giving value based education.” Notably Central Chinmaya Mission Trust started in 1965 has now 300 centres worldwide.

Meena Sriram, academic administrator CCMT said that the vision of education is missing in today’s times. Education must transform. She guided the lecturers of Chinmaya Degree College through various presentations how patriotism, Indian Culture and Universal outlook must be included in every lecture in class by the teacher even if it is science or commerce college.

Through Physical, mental, Intellectual and Spiritual development of student, an integrated development of the student must be brought out in a classroom. Swami Devatmananda, the resident Acharya of Tapovan Kutir emphasized on the importance of values in human life and in education. He exhorted the participants to bring back a positive change in the students through their lectures in classroom.

College Principal, Dr Alok Agarwal shared the experiences during the workshop and Professor Anand Shankar Singh gave a vote of thanks.

