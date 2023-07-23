    Menu
    Telangana HC frees Pak national from prison in Hyderabad, terms state govt's GO to detain him 'illegal'

    Nidhi Khurana
    July23/ 2023
    Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court vacated an order by the state government granting police permission to hold a 51-year-old Pakistani national in connection with a case involving the alleged illegal acquisition of an Indian passport, and the man was subsequently released from a Central Prison here.

    On July 13, a Bench consisting of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha ordered the release of an inmate at the Cherlapally Central prison by the name of Shaik Gulzar Khan, also known as Gulzar Massih.

    "The GO No. 599 issued by respondent No.1 (Telangana government) is illegal and the same is liable to be set aside," the bench wrote in its orders, rescinding the government order.—Inputs from Agencies

