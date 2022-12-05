Tejashwi said Lalu Prasad's kidney transplant successful in Singapore

Patna (The Hawk): According to his son and the deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, doctors in Singapore successfully transplanted the kidney of the former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Monday.

For the transplant, Lalu Prasad was checked into the Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore. The kidney was given by Rohini Acharya, his daughter.

Tejashwi published a video from his official Twitter account after the successful transplant, stating that his sister Rohini and father Lalu Prasad were in good health.

"After a successful kidney transplant, my father and sister were moved from the operating room to the intensive care unit. They both interacted with us and were in good health. Everyone's blessings are appreciated, Tejashwi said.

The second-eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi's sister, presently resides in Singapore with her husband and kids. Rohini made the decision to donate her kidney after Lalu Prasad had a severe illness in both of his kidneys.

Singaporean medical professionals examined both the donor and the receiver and approved the transplant. Since the donor and the beneficiary were members of the same family, the doctors saw no complications.

At many locations around Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters organised a "havan."

Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad's eldest son, also hosted a "havan" in his Patna home. RJD MLC Qari Suhaib sold a "chadar" in the Patna High Court's "Mazaar."

Lalu Prasad had a severe illness in both of his kidneys and was incarcerated at Ranchi's Hotwar jail for the fodder scam. Dr. Vidyapati was the first to recommend that he get a kidney transplant after he was admitted to the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. Later, he was also granted admission to AIIMS, Delhi.

According to state RJD President Jagadanand Singh, "Rohini Acharya has given them the message that no one is bigger than mother and father in today's world where children of big families do not care for their fathers and moms."

"Lalu Prasad is a leader of Dalits and a member of the weaker class in the country," he continued. Everyone, even the leaders of the opposition parties, is praying for his recovery.

A BJP MLC named Nawal KIshore Yadav stated: "Lalu Prasad Yadav is a leader of Bihar and our nation. I ask God for a long life for him.

(Inputs from Agencies)