Chennai: The 16-year-old daughter of Tamil Actor and music composer Vijay Antony died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday, said police.

Meera was a Class 12 student of a private school here. According to police, the girl committed suicide at her residence in Alwarpet in Chennai at around 3 a.m.

Police said that they were searching her room to find whether she has left any suicide note.

The deceased, according to police and relatives, was under depression and was undergoing treatment.

—IANS