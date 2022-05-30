    Menu
    Swimmer Maana Patel registers Best Indian Time

    The Hawk
    May30/ 2022

    New Delhi: Indian Olympian Maana Patel set the 'Best Indian time' in the women's 100m backstroke event at the Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France.

    The 22-year-old swimmer from Gujarat, who had competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year, clocked 01:03.69, improving her personal best on Sunday night, which was the final day of the competition. The previous 'Best Indian time' of 01:03.77 in the event was also under Maana's name, which she had previously clocked in Belgrade last year. At the meet, Maana qualified 15th overall to qualify for the 'B' final, where she finished with a timing of 01:03:87. In swimming, a timing is considered a national record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian time'.—PTI

