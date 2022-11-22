SUV overturns in UP, killing 5 and injuring 6

Lakhimpur Kheri, UP (The Hawk): On Tuesday morning, an SUV overturned into a ditch on the Bhira-Pallia route, leaving five persons dead and six others hurt.

The SUV carrying 12 people was travelling from Shahjahanpur to Pallia when the accident occurred close to Pallia town, according to the police.

Inspector Pramod Kumar Mishra of Pallia Kotwali claimed that the vehicle's driver lost control owing to a pothole in the road.

Two teachers, Umesh Gangwar of the Rampur district and Harnam Singh, employed at the Himmatnagar school, were among the deceased.

Raj Kishore and Vinay were named as the other two deceased, while the identity of the fifth has not yet been determined, according to authorities.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, has expressed his sorrow over the deaths and ordered officials to see to it that the injured are treated well.

