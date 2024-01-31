Students should remember the lesson like this

Optimize Your Learning: Unraveling the Secrets of Effective Memorization Techniques. From debunking common myths to practical strategies like creating a blueprint and mastering note-taking, discover the science-backed ways to enhance memory and excel in your studies.

No matter how smart you think you are, sometimes it happens that you are not able to use your memory properly. It has been proved in many surveys that most of the students are not able to use memorization methods properly. Instead, they keep following such remedies which are not useful. The main reason for this is that we often get different types of advice regarding memorization. Due to this, students get confused as to what is the right way to memorize.

1. Read again When you are trying to learn new words, a common method is to memorize sentences. But psychologists say that this method is not right. Despite memorizing things, our mind is not able to assimilate these things. Keep a gap in your study time: If you want to remember any topic or thing, then repeat that article, word or lesson after some gap, this will retain the memory.

2. Underline important points Like rote learning, this method is also very common. There is no problem in this. While reading, whateverThere is no problem in marking any thing, word or sentence that you find important, but psychology says that many students underline the entire paragraph. Due to this, they are not able to differentiate between important sentences and sentences that can be left out. Just think, scientists advise that after reading any book, underline the parts of it which you find important. If you do this work later, you will get a chance to look at that topic again. You will be saved from having to underline every sentence without worrying.Will focus only on the important parts.

3. Create a blueprint Many students prepare an outline for any lesson. They read or remember some important points of a subject later on. Many times teachers do this work and also get it done by students. Preparing an outline helps students understand the topic. It becomes easier to remember by first preparing a basic outline and then recording the deep points of that topic in it. This makes the subject easier to understand.

4. Making notes in any library See, many students are seen making notes. In extreme enthusiasm, we also note down useless things. Whereas it has been proven that the fewer notes are made, the easier it is to remember the lesson. When you write a note in measured words about a read chapter, you have to think deeply. With this, your brain remembers the lesson learned again.



