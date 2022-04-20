SRMIST 2020 E-Counselling Admissions Begin

Kattankulathur: E- counselling and Interview based admissions has started at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur for M.Tech, MBA, BBA, Education, Hotel Management, Allied Health Sciences (Except Medicine and Dental) and Science & Humanities UG and PG programs due COVID 19 pandemic. Aspiring students can Apply and fill Application online visiting www.srmist.edu.in.

The online process is made simple for candidates to upload all the required documents through the application portal. Selection would be based on eligibility, ZOOM or Tele Interview by faculty experts. On selection, the candidate can remit the Fee online and down load the Provisional Admission Letter(PAL). Scholarships will be offered to meritorious and deserving students in line with the University policy. All M.Tech students will get a monthly Scholarship/Assistantship of Rs 12,500 / -.

The classes for the fresher's is scheduled to commence in September 2020, as per Government guidelines.

This year, SRMIST has created an incredible record in placement with 8500+ job offers, 625 + companies recruiting, and Rs. 41.6L top salary, the highest ever by any university in India. To enable the students to join companies on graduation, the online classes and examinations are planned and progressing well.

In case of B. Techprogram, Admission is only through the common entrance exam,SRMJEEE, to be held from 30th July to 4th August 2020, in 127 Indian cities and 5 countries abroad, in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait. The joint Counseling is slated to be held in the 2ndor 3rd week of August, 2020. The students will be chosen based on their SRMJEEE rank.



