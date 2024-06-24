Akshay Kumar joins tree plantation drive in Mumbai, promotes environmental sustainability

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently joined the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation in a tree plantation initiative in Mumbai.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the city's green cover, saw Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani planting a sapling alongside Akshay Kumar.

In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Tree Authority, the initiative focuses on planting 200 Bahawa trees along the Western Expressway in Kherwadi, Bandra.

This effort is part of a broader strategy to mitigate urban pollution and promote environmental sustainability within the city.

Meanwhile, in the realm of entertainment, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Sarfira' has been generating considerable buzz following the release of its trailer.

Directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, known for her critically acclaimed works like 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Soorarai Pottru', the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry.

The trailer of 'Sarfira' showcases Akshay Kumar in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all.

His performance has received praise, with director Suriya expressing his gratitude on social media. Suriya, who makes a guest appearance in the film, shared his admiration for Akshay Kumar's dedication to bringing this inspiring story to the screen.

"'Sarfira' is not just a film; it's an ode to the dreams that keep us awake," remarked Akshay Kumar in an Instagram post unveiling the trailer.

The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation.

Scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, 'Sarfira' features a stellar cast including Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas alongside Akshay Kumar.

The film's music, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, complements its theme of ambition and perseverance.

—ANI