SRK’s iconic pose now a hashtag on Twitter!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s signature open arms pose has now been turned into a hashtag on Twitter! Hashtag ShahRukhKhan, accompanied by a special character resembling his iconic pose, is now his fans’ favourite. Notably, the hashtag started trending just 12 hours after King Khan released the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. “My new favourite hashtag. #ShahRukhKhan”, tweeted one user.

SRK signature pose was seen in films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ and others. In 1995, SRK’s Raj won the hearts of countless young fans when he opened his arms for Kajol’s Simran in the yellow mustard fields of Punjab in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.In his ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ SRK danced in the rain to Chak Dhoom Dhoom in his arms open pose. Songtracks of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Main Hoon Naa’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ also feature the superstar incorporating his trademark pose.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film directed by Atlee and widely appreciated by fans across the globe, has garnered over 12 million views on YouTube and is now trending across all social media platforms. Jawan is SRK’s third movie to be announced this year. There are two other films in the pipeline for the actor – Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dhunki’. While SRK will be seen romancing Deepika Padukone in ‘Pathan’, Tapsee Pannu has been roped in to play his love interest in ‘Dhunki’.—ANI