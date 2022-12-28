SPIC MACAY Holds Santoor Workshop Demonstration

Dehradun (The Hawk): SPIC MACAY organized a Santoor Workshop Demonstration by Partho Roy Choudhary at Govt Upper Primary School, Majri Grant, today. He was accompanied by Pandit Ajay Mishra on the tabla. The program was organized with the support of the SRF Foundation.

Workshop-Demo is a special module of SPICMACAY, where the artists demonstrate their art form to the students and teach them a little.

Partho Choudhury played different ragas, and a few songs and bhajans, including 'Jaago Mohan Pyare', and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', among others.

During his week-long circuit, he also performed at other Government Upper Primary Schools in Keshavpuri, Doiwala, Miyawala, Banjarawala, Laltappad, Rajeev Nagar, and Mehuwala.

Partho Roy Choudhury is one of India’s upcoming Santoor players. Born on June 2 1983 in Varanasi, Partho was initiated to the Santoor at the age of five and thereafter underwent intensive training in the tradition of Guru-Shishya parampara under the tutelage of his father Sri Kumar Shankar Roy Choudhury (Sarod Player) and Pandit Mahadev Mishra (Vocalist) from Banaras Gharana.

Partho is a Ph.D. from Kumaon University, Nainital, India, M.A. in Vocal and Sangeet Praveen from Prayag Sangit Samiti in Santoor, and a B high-grade artiste from AIR. He is presently the Head of the Department of Music in The Doon School, Dehradun.