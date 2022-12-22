SPIC MACAY Holds Carnatic Flute Performance In Doon

Dehradun (The Hawk): Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Carnatic Flute performance by the renowned flutist Mysore A Chandan Kumar was held at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities. During his performance, Chandan was accompanied by Ajith Kumar on Violin and Arjun Kumar on Mridangam. The program was organized with the support of the SRF Foundation.

While performing, Chandan Kumar presented famous kritis based in ragas such as Sindhubhairavi and Ranjani. He mesmerized the students with his effortless flute rendition.

The performance aimed at giving the students of Dehradun a glimpse into the Carnatic style of music. Such initiatives by SPIC MACAY ensure that audiences in the north get exposed to the beautiful art forms of the south. During his circuit, Chandan also performed at the Special Home, Dehradun, Vantage Hall Girls' Residential School, The Indian Public School, and Mussoorie Public School. Mysore A Chandan Kumar is a recipient of Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar awarded by SNA, Government of India in 2009. He is the great-grandson of the legendary violinist and celebrated Carnatic icon of South India, the late Mysore Sri T Chowdaiah. Chandan Kumar learned the art of Flute playing from his revered Guru Sri M Gopalakrishna.

Chandan’s concerts and interviews have been telecasted in the Doordarshan, the BBC, and Radio Munich Germany, along with many popular TV Channels in south India. Apart from performing all over India, he has also performed in various countries across the world, including Los Angeles, Germany, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Malaysia, and London, amongst other places.