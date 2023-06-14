SP Asks Party Workers To Check Voters' List

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has directed its party workers to keep a close and systematic watch on updation of voters' list and thwart any attempt to drop names or include fake ones.

The party has appointed leaders in every district for this work.

The leaders concerned have been given a detailed run-down on how to look for anomalies, get them corrected and seek expert guidance from party headquarters as and when required.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and national secretary Shivpal Yadav explained various ways through which the names of voters could be dropped from the list and also the official process to get the genuine names included back in the list or to get the bogus ones deleted.

The party leaders have been provided a blueprint of how to go about the entire exercise in a systematic manner to maintain a record of all its communication with the booth level officers and election officers at district level and beyond.

The participants were also provided booklets having details of the process of seeking corrections in the voters list.

The SP is keeping an eye on voters' list in view the reports of alleged anomalies in voters list in the 2022 Assembly polls and the by polls that were held thereafter.

The SP had submitted written complaints with the Election Commission, besides state and district level election officers.

The issue of mass anomalies in voters' list had surfaced during the party's convention in Kolkata where the SP chief decided that a committee, led by a senior leader, would be constituted in every district to monitor the preparation of voters' list from the time the process begins to avoid last minute hiccups. —IANS