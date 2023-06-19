Southwest monsoon advances into south Bengal Monsoon advances into south Bengal, heavy rainfall predicted in northern districts

Kolkata: Several districts in south Bengal, which had been suffering from heat wave-like conditions for more than a month, saw the arrival of the southwest monsoon on Monday, the IMD reported.

The storm is expected to move further south over the following two or three days, according to a representative for the Indian Meteorological Department, which would result in moderate rainfall in much of the state and heavy rains in isolated regions.

Monday morning brought cloudy skies and a slight shower, much to the relief of the city's residents who had been feeling parched after the previous day's heat.

In some areas of North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Purba Bardhaman districts today, the southwest monsoon made its way in.

The southwest monsoon is expected to continue its advance throughout more of south Bengal over the following two to three days, according to the spokeswoman.

People in the city, its surrounding area, and other parts of south Bengal did get some relief from the scorching sun thanks to the cloud cover, but the high humidity of 91% at its peak and 69% at its nadir was still uncomfortable.

But there was a slight decrease in the mercury level. The weatherman reported a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, which is one degree lower than normal, and a minimum temperature of 29.9 degrees.

In the next 24 hours, the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few locations across the Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts of north Bengal, and heavy rains in a few locations across the Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts. From June 23 on, rains in the area will become less intense.

More than a month of temperatures between 37 and 43 degrees Celsius brought misery to the city and the rest of south Bengal. Humidity levels of 80–90% made life difficult for the locals.—Inputs from Agencies