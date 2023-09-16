Some Congress leaders call for adopting cautious approach on Sanatan Dharma row: Sources

Hyderabad: On Saturday, as a controversy erupted over comments made by DMK leaders about Sanatan Dharma, several Congress leaders urged the party to tread carefully and avoid aligning themselves with the BJP's agenda.

At a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, sources say top leaders like Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh voiced their opinion that the party should refrain from getting involved in such matters.

As the poor have traditionally been the party's vote bank, Rahul Gandhi reportedly remarked that the leaders should focus on their issues rather than becoming embroiled in the Sanatan Dharma dispute.—Inputs from Agencies