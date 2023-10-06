    Menu
    Snoop Dogg to perform at gala honouring Salma Hayek Pinault

    Pankaj Sharma
    October6/ 2023
    Los Angeles [US]: Rapper Snoop Dogg is all set to perform at a gala on November 11 in Los Angeles.
    The glitzy Baby2Baby annual gala supports the nonprofit organization, which provides supplies for children living in poverty, Variety reported.

    In acknowledgement of Snoop Dogg's performance, the organisation will provide nearly 300,000 essential items, such as school supplies, hygiene products and sports equipment to children in two Snoop-backed organizations: the Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues and Snoop Special Stars.
    Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Salma Hayek Pinault will be honoured with the Giving Tree Award, which the organization says is given "to a public figure who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world."
    Hayek's foundation supports organizations that assist battered women and underprivileged children in Mexico.

    —ANI

