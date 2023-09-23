Simultaneous poll panel to invite political parties, Law Commission for views on synchronised polls

New Delhi: Former president Ram Nath Kovind is leading a high-level group on simultaneous elections, and in their first meeting on Saturday, they resolved to ask political parties and the Law Commission to seek their thoughts on holding synchronised polls in the country.

Former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari were there, as well as current Home Minister Amit Shah and former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to the statement, the committee has agreed to invite recognised national parties, state parties with governments, parties with representatives in Parliament, and other recognised state parties "for seeking suggestions/view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country."—Inputs from Agencies